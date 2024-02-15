Dear President Xi Jinping,

It has been a few years since I wrote my last letters to you, in 2021 and 2022. It goes without saying that I was well aware at the time that I would not receive a reply. Just like your excellency, I turned 70 last year, and since a few thoughts came to mind that I wanted to share with you, I could not help but express my frank feelings as your contemporary living in Tokyo. I know you are busy, but I hope you will read this letter until the end.

Three years ago, you exuded confidence and the Chinese economy seemed to be sailing smoothly. Today, however, your majestic words and actions have faded, and you seem to have lost some of that confidence. As someone your age, I am a little concerned. Since I myself am beginning to feel a gradual decline, physically and mentally, I would like to see your excellency succeed in leading one of the world's greatest powers, the People’s Republic of China.