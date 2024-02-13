More than half of the world's population will elect their political leaders in 2024, with votes taking place in over 60 countries, from Indonesia and South Korea to India and the United Kingdom, as well as for the European Parliament.

Among those, the most important election in terms of global implications is the November presidential election in the United States, the world’s oldest continuing democracy. The U.S. presidential election is becoming more and more intense amid increased political polarization and pluralistic values.

With the winds of authoritarianism and populism strengthening in many democratic countries, will democracies be forced to retreat further, or will they show their resilience in the face of headwinds?