A new study just published recently in Science makes a compelling case that people with long COVID have a chronic imbalance in their immune response.

The findings don’t explain why that immune response is out of whack and needs confirming in larger studies. Still, this is important new piece to the vexing puzzle that is long COVID.

One of the challenges with diagnosing and treating long COVID is the dozens of ways it can manifest: brain fog, extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, heart palpitations and headaches, to name just a few. Finding a common biomarker across people experiencing such different symptoms suggests a path to a diagnostic test. The work even could lead to new treatment strategies.