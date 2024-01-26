Japan’s Ministry of Defense recently revealed some of the changes to rectify their increasingly dire recruitment problem for the Self-Defense Forces.

Last year, the government convened an expert panel to discuss the sort of sweeping changes they would need to make to turn the tide in the ongoing fight to maintain human capital among the uniformed services.

The first change they are reportedly going to pursue: relaxing hairstyle regulations for new recruits. In other words, they are going to do away with rules “recommending” men to have buzz cuts and women to cut their hair short.