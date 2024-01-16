Almost three months have passed since a conflict between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel began, and more than 20,000 Palestinians — of whom about 70% are women and children — have been killed in Israel's counterattack operations against Hamas.

Relief supplies were delivered to the Gaza Strip during a seven-day "humanitarian pause" from Nov. 24. On Dec. 1, the Israeli offensive in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, started.

What happened in the lead-up to the humanitarian pause, and how did it differ from a cease-fire?