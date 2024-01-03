"Girls should be soft-spoken and dress modestly." When I was growing up in my hometown of New Delhi, this phrase summed up expectations of women — ideas that, to this day, remain deeply ingrained in my country, despite advancements in gender parity.

After moving to Japan — a country known for its polite and soft-spoken interactions — I discovered that Japanese women faced similar social pressures. Furthermore, based on my contact with migrants both in Tokyo and Berlin, where I now live, I have observed how the status of married Indian women is to a certain extent influenced by the broader female condition of women in their host societies.

Belonging is a complex concept for migrants. Born in one country, the experience of living in different places leads us to develop a sense of home in multiple locations. As we immerse ourselves in novel environments, we adopt and learn new cultures that, in turn, shape our existing values.