At a time of global turmoil and division, the international community is preparing to reaffirm its political support and collective commitment to United Nations peacekeeping at an upcoming high-level meeting.

Held for the first time in Africa, the U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial will bring together foreign and defense ministers from around the world in Accra, Ghana on Tuesday and Wednesday to make concrete pledges that will help strengthen the effectiveness of peacekeeping.

One-quarter of humanity lives in areas affected by conflict and around 108 million people have been forcibly displaced — more than double compared with a decade ago. In response, we urgently need the full, unified support of the international community to better serve the world’s most vulnerable.