The firing last week of Sam Altman, the charismatic chairman of OpenAI, stunned the tech world — and just about everyone else who is paying attention to artificial intelligence.

OpenAI developed ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence application that conquered the world after just a few months, and Altman had become the face of AI since its release last winter.

His firing was announced by the company on Friday, which said that it had “concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.”