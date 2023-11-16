It’s something close to a law of nature that the farther people are from a conflict, the more simplistic their views about its causes and solutions.

That couldn’t be more apparent now in Gaza, where Israel’s invasion is drawing howls of outrage around the world.

That outrage is well deserved. There is no question that the Israel Defense Forces could and should be doing more to avoid civilian casualties. Yet the fact that the anger of so many is directed only at Israel is disturbing, because there are two armed forces responsible for the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza. The other is Hamas.