Rishi Sunak claimed to be the candidate of change at the Conservative Party’s annual conference a few weeks ago.

But the man who aspired to tear up 30 years of "failed consensus” politics lacked conviction. A former school head prefect was always going to be an unlikely rebel.

Now Sunak has dropped the pretense by picking David Cameron, his Conservative predecessor who called and lost the U.K.’s referendum on Europe, to be foreign secretary. After the sound and fury of the Tory Party’s eruptions last week, a new vision emerges: Everything must change at the top so that everything can remain the same.