Among Japan, the United States and Europe, the nations that are particularly enthusiastic about promoting electric vehicles are the United Kingdom, Norway and those of the European Union.

EVs in Europe are promoted because they run without burning petroleum and are thought to be friendly to the environment, and the promotion of EVs has been an environmental issue and one not subject to economic security.

But how should we define whether and when certain items, processing procedures, companies or industry sectors have fallen within the scope of economic security policy?