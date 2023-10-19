Everyone needs a foil, and for many who are focused on climate and sustainability, economic growth — capitalism — is a convenient target.

This is understandable. Economic expansion is the quintessential capitalist imperative, but infinite material growth on a finite planet is physically impossible. Hence the rise of “degrowth,” “agrowth,” “post-growth,” and other concepts that have emerged to underpin seemingly sophisticated criticisms of the “standard” economic model.

Look beneath the surface and you will find that this clash of worldviews is more about rhetoric than actual policy. It is also a distraction.