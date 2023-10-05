The first years of my career in media were spent making photocopies, collecting faxes and filing papers.

I also opened reader mail, took notes on meetings and ran errands for my bosses — picking up everything from skim lattes to control-top Donna Karan tights.

I’ve been thinking back to those dues-paying days recently due to an onslaught of depressing research about how generative AI, the technology that includes image and text creation tools like ChatGPT, could hurt the career prospects of Gen Z. If it transforms or even takes over typical entry-level tasks in professional occupations — building spreadsheets, writing first drafts or creating presentations — what will happen to jobs for younger workers?