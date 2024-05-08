Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda says he has told Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that he is carefully watching the impact of the weak yen on prices, a possible sign of closer coordination to come as the currency continues to show weakness.

"In general on foreign exchange rates, they can potentially have a large impact on the economy and prices, so I confirmed that the Bank of Japan will closely monitor the recent yen’s weakness in conducting policy,” Ueda said Tuesday after emerging from his first meeting with Kishida since March 19, the day the BOJ ended its negative rate regime.

The two shared opinions on that decision while also exchanging views on recent currency moves, the economy and financial markets, Ueda said. The gap of around seven weeks since their last meeting is unusually short for talks between the governor and the prime minister at the Prime Minister’s Office.