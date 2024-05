Nintendo said Tuesday it will make an announcement about a highly anticipated new console by the end of March 2025 as sales decline of the hugely popular Switch, which is now in its eighth year.

Despite logging a record net profit in the year to March, helped by the weak yen, the game giant expects net profit to drop nearly 40% in the current financial year.

Players and investors have been hungry for news about a successor to the Switch, and the company said a statement was finally forthcoming.