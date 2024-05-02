Japanese officials may have spent some ¥3.66 trillion ($23.59 billion) on Wednesday to pull the yen back from near 34-year lows, Bank of Japan data suggested Thursday.

On Wednesday, the yen was at around ¥157.55 per dollar when it suddenly spiked, strengthening as far as ¥153 over the next half hour.

On Monday the finance ministry spent an unprecedented ¥6 trillion or so intervening in the market to prop up the yen after it dropped to ¥160.245 for the first time since April 1990, the data showed.

The Ministry of Finance each time declined to say whether or not it was behind the yen rallies, only repeating its readiness to step in at any time to stem disorderly moves.

Currency trades take two business days to settle, and Japanese markets are closed for public holidays this Friday and next Monday.

The central bank's projection for next Tuesday's money market conditions indicates a ¥4.36 trillion net receipt of funds, compared with a ¥700 billion-¥1.1 trillion estimate from money market brokerages that excludes intervention.