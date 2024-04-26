Toyota’s output and sales hit records in the financial year that ended in March, on strong demand and as semiconductor supply problems eased.

Global sales, including at Daihatsu and Hino, increased 5% from a year earlier to 11.1 million units, according to data released Thursday. That’s the first time they’ve exceeded 10 million.

Production rose 4.5% to 11.2 million units on robust demand in North America, Europe and India. Output was firm in Japan as well, despite a temporary halt in shipments in the latter half of the year after Daihatsu was found to have been manipulating crash safety test results for more than 30 years.