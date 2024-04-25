Toyota's parent-only global vehicle sales in fiscal 2023 exceeded 10 million units for the first time, the company said Thursday, growing 7.3% from the previous year to 10,309,457 units.

Sales increased for the third straight year, reflecting brisk sales of hybrid vehicles mainly in North America, as well as robust sales in Europe.

In the fiscal year that ended in March, Toyota's parent-only sales in Japan rose 8.7% to 1,529,818 units, up for the second consecutive year, while overseas sales climbed 7.0% to a record 8,779,639 units, increasing for the third year in a row.

But worldwide sales failed to reach Toyota's target of 10.4 million units due to the testing-fraud scandal at subsidiary Daihatsu and fierce competition in the Chinese market.

Toyota's global vehicle production in fiscal 2023 scaled 9.2% to a record 9,971,739 units thanks to the easing of the semiconductor shortage caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

While output grew for the third straight year, it stood below the automaker's target of 10.1 million units.