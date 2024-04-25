Nissan and Mazda unveiled new cars tailored for Chinese drivers on Thursday, signalling a fresh push by Japanese automakers to regain ground in the world's largest auto market.

The models, including some concept cars, were introduced at the Beijing Auto Show and mark an attempt to better respond to demand from Chinese consumers for software-loaded, electric-powered vehicles.

Foreign players like Nissan have lost market share in China as more nimble local manufacturers such as BYD have better targeted the tastes of younger drivers.