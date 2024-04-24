China can withstand any new tariffs the world throws at it — even the punitive ones Donald Trump is planning if he wins a second presidential term — because its prices are simply too competitive to resist.

That’s the predominant view at this month’s Canton Fair. Many buyers and sellers at China’s biggest trade event, held in the southern city of Guangzhou, shrugged off the risk of an escalating trade war.

"My customers told me even a 50% tariff won’t come close to driving them away,” said Jack Jin, who sells cargo-control tools and truck parts from southeast China.