Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki has said that last week's meeting with his U.S. and South Korean counterparts laid the groundwork for Tokyo to act against excessive yen moves, issuing the strongest warning to date on the chance of intervention.

"I voiced strong concern on how a weak yen pushes up import costs. Our view was shared not just in a meeting with my South Korean counterpart, but at the trilateral meeting that included the United States," Suzuki told parliament on Tuesday.

"I won't deny that these developments have laid the groundwork for Japan to take appropriate action (in the currency market), though I won't say what that action could be," he added.