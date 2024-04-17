Junji Ito, who served as president of Kanebo, currently Kracie, and chairman of Japan Airlines, died in December 2021 at the age of 99, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Ito joined the predecessor of Kanebo in 1948 and assumed the role of president in 1968 at the age of 45 after being recognized for his achievements in labor affairs.

During his time as head of the company, Ito expanded its textile business while diversifying it into areas such as cosmetics, food and pharmaceuticals.

In 1984, he assumed the post of chairman. He held the reins of the company for 24 years until he stepped aside to honorary chairman in 1992.

Junji Ito | Jiji

Ito maintained his influence until the company faced a financial crisis and asked for government help in 2004. During the company's reconstruction process, he came under fire for his past push for hefty textile investments and diversification. He also faced headwinds after an accounting scandal emerged.

In December 1985, Ito became vice chairman of JAL at the request of the administration of then-Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone.

He worked on securing air travel safety after the August 1985 crash of a JAL jumbo jet in eastern Japan. He became chairman in 1986, but stepped down the following year amid a backlash for his conciliatory labor policy.

Ito is said to be the real life inspiration behind the chairman of an airline who features in Toyoko Yamasaki's novel "Shizumanu Taiyo" (The Never Setting Sun).