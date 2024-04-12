Investors are hankering for more insights into Japan with the market becoming a hot destination for fund flows, and Wall Street banks are responding.

Citigroup has intensified efforts to bring its Japan analysts to clients, while Morgan Stanley recently dispatched a large team to financial hubs in Asia. Bank of America has started a regular call between researchers and global investors.

Their efforts come as a resurgent stock market boosts demand for information about the country’s companies and economy. Foreign investors bought the most Japanese equities since 2013, last week.