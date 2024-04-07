Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) told Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that the chipmaker expects to reach 60% local procurement for its first chip plant in the country by 2030.

The comment was made by TSMC Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei during his meeting with Kishida on Saturday when the official visited the company’s plant in Kikuyo, Kumamoto Prefecture. TSMC spokesperson Nina Kao said that it’s a target for indirect materials used in manufacturing process but not included in the final products, and the goal doesn’t include machinery.

Japanese officials are hoping TSMC’s arrival will help boost local suppliers’ technology and business. Tokyo has already allocated ¥476 billion ($3.1 billion) for TSMC’s first factory which was built though a joint venture between the Taiwanese chipmaker and local companies including Sony Group.