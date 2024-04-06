Tesla is making a risky bet if it shifts efforts on its small-car vehicle platform to robotaxis as the successful introduction of vehicles that drive themselves is in the distant future, and the technology faces engineering and regulatory hurdles.

Reuters reported on Friday that Tesla has canceled its planned low-cost car and instead will continue developing self-driving robotaxis on the same platform. Musk replied via a post on his X social media platform that "Reuters is lying (again)." He did not identify any specific inaccuracies.

Tesla could not immediately be reached to comment on the timeline behind developing self-driving vehicles, but Musk subsequently said on X: "Tesla Robotaxi unveil on 8/8."