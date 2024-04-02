Japan must shift its policy focus away from crisis-mode stimulus towards achieving private sector-driven economic growth, a government panel said on Tuesday in the wake of the central bank's decision to end eight years of negative interest rates.

In a proposal to the government's top economic council, the panel urged policy changes in the face of rising domestic prices and interest rates, as well as wage growth at a 30-year high as companies face job shortages.

"Japan's economic and fiscal policies must shift away from the crisis-mode approach that worked when prices barely moved, to one that responds to rising prices and strengthening growth," the panel said in the report, which was submitted to the council's meeting on Tuesday.