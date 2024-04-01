Asahi Group Holdings is pushing into the crowded U.S. beverage market, placing its “premium” offerings and low-alcohol and nonalcoholic beverages front and center in a bid to differentiate itself.

After hinting last summer at U.S. expansion ambitions, in January the drinks giant acquired Wisconsin-based Octopi Brewing as part of plans to produce its Super Dry beer in the U.S. and better cater to the American and Canadian markets. That move adds to the company’s existing breweries throughout Europe.