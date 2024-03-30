Zensho Holdings will introduce late night fees at its Sukiya beef bowl chains and will also raise prices on food items starting Wednesday amid rising labor and raw material costs.

The operator of the popular beef bowl chain announced Friday that the eateries, which are open 24 hours, will charge an additional 7% to the bills of late-night customers coming between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

It will also increase prices on about 30% of meal items, ranging between ¥10 to ¥50. A regular beef bowl will be priced at ¥430, a ¥30 hike.