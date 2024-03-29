Toyota said Thursday its domestic sales declined for the second straight month in February, hit by a slew of data-rigging scandals among its group companies Daihatsu Motor and Toyota Industries.

The number of cars Toyota sold in Japan dropped 33.3% from a year earlier to 103,946 units, while domestic output slumped by 12.9%, also affected by the temporary suspension of its factories due to heavy snow, the world's largest automaker said.

Its sales outside of Japan slipped 6.9% to 719,630 units from the year before, falling for the first time in 13 months. Global output shrank for the first time in 14 months, dropping 2.6% to 737,178 units.