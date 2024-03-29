X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, is testing a feature that lets users create or join communities focused on "adult content” or other "not safe for work” material.

Users who create a community within the app can specify in the settings that their group "contains adult-sensitive content,” according to screenshots uncovered by Daniel Buchuk, an analyst at Watchful, which tracks apps’ development testing. The X groups will then feature an "adult content” label. Users who fail to label their community could see some of the content being filtered out or removed, according to the screenshots of the rules.

Communities on X can be private, though it’s unclear if the social media network will ultimately require age verification for groups that feature adult content. X’s policies currently restrict "graphic media, adult nudity, and sexual behavior for viewers who are under 18 or viewers who do not include a birth date on their profile.” A spokesperson for X declined to comment.