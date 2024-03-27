Japan’s trade ministry wants to get the country’s aviation ambitions back up in the air.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is bringing together domestic and foreign manufacturers, as well as airlines, with the goal of introducing a new aircraft by 2035. The move comes a year after Mitsubishi Heavy Industries scrapped the development of a regional jet after 15 years of effort.

The government has long sought a domestically produced passenger aircraft. As part of the latest attempt, the ministry will back the ¥5 trillion ($33 billion) effort over the next decade to build a next-generation aircraft fueled by hydrogen or alternative sources of energy, officials said in a briefing Wednesday. The announcement comes as Boeing seeks to restore confidence in its airplanes.