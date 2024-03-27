Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with a group of American business executives in Beijing including Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman and Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon as China seeks to restore confidence in the economy and keep relations with the U.S. on a stable footing.

The Chinese leader met Wednesday with representatives from American business, strategic and academic communities, the official Xinhua News Agency said. State broadcaster CCTV named a number of executives present at the meeting and said Xi took a group photo with the participants before the event.

China is trying to show it welcomes foreign businesses, but whipsawing tensions with Washington, a shaky economic recovery and raids on consulting firms have damped investor enthusiasm. For global executives, the meeting was a chance to underscore interest in participating in the giant Chinese market despite deepening geopolitical tensions and moves in China to favor local competitors.