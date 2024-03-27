The 1.6 mile-long bridge collapsed in a matter of seconds. The catastrophic consequences are set to stretch out for weeks.

As much as 2.5 million tons of coal, hundreds of cars made by Ford and General Motors, and lumber and gypsum are threatened with disruption after the container ship Dali slammed into and brought down Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in the early hours of Tuesday.

The crash could have been worse except for a mayday call from the Singaporean-flagged vessel as it lost power, but still at least six people were missing in the Patapsco River as of Tuesday afternoon with searches ongoing.