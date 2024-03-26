China’s efforts to counter the downbeat narrative about a structural slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy have received a boost in the form of enthusiastic endorsements from chief executives of top global companies.

"I love it here, I love the Chinese people,” gushed Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook on Sunday, days after he opened an expansive new retail store in Shanghai and pledged a fresh investment in applied research in the country.

"It’s so vibrant and so dynamic here,” Cook told journalists as he entered the opening session of the China Development Forum, a top annual gathering of business leaders and Chinese officials.