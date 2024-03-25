JERA, Japan's top power generator, said on Monday it has agreed with Exxon Mobil to jointly explore the development of a low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production project in the United States.

Exxon is developing what is expected to be the world's largest low-carbon hydrogen production plant at its Baytown Complex east of Houston in Texas, with an annual output capacity of about 900,000 metric tons of hydrogen and more than 1 million tons of ammonia. The project aims to start production in 2028.

Under the agreement, JERA may invest in the project and buy about 500,000 tons annually of low-carbon ammonia from the project for demand in Japan, it said in a statement.