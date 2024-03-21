The insatiable global appetite for artificial-intelligence technology looks set to make Taiwan’s central bankers’ jobs easier.

Global demand for the hardware that underpins AI has sparked an economic recovery in Taiwan — a hub for the chips that drive the technology — and pushed the stock market to record highs. That’s giving policymakers in Taipei room to focus on taming stubbornly high inflation.

All 27 economists surveyed expect the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.875% for a fourth-straight quarter when its policy board convenes Thursday afternoon.