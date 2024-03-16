The average planned budget for cherry blossom viewing this spring in Japan edged down from the previous year amid the impact of inflation, a recent private-sector survey showed.

People planning to go to see the flowers will likely spend an average of ¥6,872 ($47) per person, down 0.9%, although a larger number of people are expected to enjoy the popular seasonal event in Japan compared with last year, Tokyo-based marketing firm Intage said.

Some 57.8% said rising prices have affected their behavior, causing them to take cost-saving measures, including reducing their spending while going to view cherry blossoms or refraining from taking such trips altogether, the online survey covering 2,500 people aged 15 to 79 in February showed.