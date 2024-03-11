Pasona Group on Sunday conducted a test of a flying car in the island city of Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture, in cooperation with partners including the Awaji Municipal Government.

The vehicle, which had two inspectors on board, flew autonomously in the test.

The major staffing service group aims to use the flying car as a tourist attraction and during disasters.

The two-seater, made by Chinese autonomous aerial vehicle manufacturer EHang, can travel at speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour. In the test, the vehicle climbed up to 40 meters and flew for about four minutes at speeds of up to 25 kph.

Hyogo Gov. Motohiko Saito, who visited the test site to inspect the flight of the vehicle, said he has high expectations for the new means of transport.

"Continuing tests of the flying car in Awaji for use in not only tourism but also in logistics, for medical purposes and as local infrastructure would serve as a model for all areas of Japan," Saito said.