Nintendo announced Sunday that it will join forces with animation studio Illumination again to produce a new "Super Mario" movie with a release date slated for April 2026.

The announcement, coinciding with a slew of Mario-related news to celebrate Mario Day — March 10 — included the theatrical release date for the upcoming "Super Mario" animated feature, set for April 3, 2026, in multiple territories, notably the United States. The film is also slated for theatrical release across various other global markets throughout April 2026.

The previous cinematic endeavor was a global success and majorly contributed to bolstering Nintendo's full-year earnings for fiscal 2023. Grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide, it became the second-highest-grossing movie of 2023, just behind Barbie.