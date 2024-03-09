Huawei Technologies and its partner Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. relied on U.S. technology to produce an advanced chip in China last year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Shanghai-based SMIC used gear from California-based Applied Materials and Lam Research to manufacture an advanced 7-nanometer chip for Huawei in 2023, the people said, asking not to be named as the details are not public.

The previously unreported information suggests that China still cannot entirely replace certain foreign components and equipment required for cutting-edge products like semiconductors. The country has made technological self-sufficiency a national priority and Huawei’s efforts to advance domestic chip design and manufacturing have received the backing of Beijing.