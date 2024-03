American Airlines on Monday unveiled its biggest plane order since 2011, buying 260 new jets from Airbus, Boeing and Embraer as it looks to increase earnings by capitalizing on booming demand for premium travel.

The deal includes 85 Airbus A321neo jets, 85 Boeing 737 MAX 10s and 90 Embraer E175 aircraft. The order also includes options and purchase rights for an additional 193 aircraft.

"(Travel) demand is back," American Airlines' CEO Robert Isom told an investor conference.