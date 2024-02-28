A new area named "Valley of Witches" reproducing the worlds of "Kiki's Delivery Service" and other Studio Ghibli films was unveiled to the press on Wednesday at Ghibli Park.

The launch of the Valley of Witches area, scheduled for March 16, will mark the full opening of the theme park in the city of Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, that consists of five areas themed on films by the Japanese animation powerhouse.

The new area has many European touches and will be the biggest of the five. It will feature The Okino Residence, where the main character from Kiki's Delivery Service was brought up, and Guchokipanya Bakery, which appears in the film.