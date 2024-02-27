A mock-up of Tokyo DisneySea's new Fantasy Springs theme area, drawing on films such as "Frozen," was revealed to the media on Tuesday, 100 days before its official launch.

The section, which is also based on "Peter Pan" and "Tangled," will include four rides within approximately 140,000 square meters of land, according to operator Oriental Land.

"We believe incorporating a new area will make Tokyo Disney Resort a one-of-a-kind, world-famous location," said Yumiko Takano, CEO of Oriental Land, at the unveiling.

The addition — comprising Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel's Forest and Peter Pan's Never Land — is slated to open on June 6. Visitors will also be able to stay at the operator's sixth Disney hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, situated in the area.

A one-twentyfifth scale model included the castle from "Frozen," as well as an ice palace created by magic in the film by the character Elsa.

Construction began in May 2019 with Oriental Land planning a total investment of ¥320 billion ($2.13 billion).