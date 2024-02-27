Walt Disney Co. is overhauling some of the leadership at its troubled movie division, replacing an executive who oversaw a string of disappointments with the head of Searchlight Pictures, the art-house film unit behind such critical successes as "Poor Things."

Sean Bailey, the longtime president of film production for Disney’s namesake studio, is being replaced by David Greenbaum, the company said Monday in a statement.

Greenbaum will take on the new position of president for Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, according to a statement from the company on Monday. That puts him in charge of some of Disney’s biggest franchises, including Avatar and Planet of the Apes.