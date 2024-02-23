The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said Japan's weaker economic performance in 2023 could add to downside risks in 2024, while high-frequency indicators were pointing to a recovery in Britain this year.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told reporters the global lender would take new information on the Japanese and British economies — which both slipped into recession — into account as it prepared a new global forecast to be released in April.

She noted that inflation had been coming down, but the "job is not yet done on monetary policy," and said the IMF was urging central banks to guard against premature easing of interest rates.