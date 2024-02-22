Dealmaking is booming in Japan.

Management buyouts are on the rise. The stock market is hitting an all-time high, giving companies more scope for acquisitions. And the government and investors are pressuring companies to bolster growth. All of this is adding up to a wave of deals in the country.

"This can be a year that we will remember as the dawning year of Japan’s M&A era,” said Akira Kiyota, head of global mergers and acquisitions at Nomura’s main brokerage subsidiary. "We will likely see significant growth both in the number and volumes of deals.”