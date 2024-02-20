China’s securities regulator said it will take heed of all suggestions, even criticism, from market participants and address their concerns promptly — a rare gesture that underlines its resolve to shore up the nation’s $8.6 trillion stock market.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission, led by new Chairman Wu Qing, will treat opinions, suggestions and criticism from all parties seriously and implement the pragmatic and feasible ones immediately, it said in a statement after holding a series of seminars with retail and institutional investors, listed companies and foreign institutions over the past two days.

"The capital market has wide implications, and the more complex and severe the situation is, the more open we should be to heed advice and pool wisdom,” the CSRC said in the statement.