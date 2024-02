When a Chinese rocket malfunctioned shortly after launch in April 2020, destroying Indonesia's $220 million Nusantara-2 satellite, it was a blow to the archipelago's efforts to strengthen its communication networks.

But it presented an opportunity for one man.

Elon Musk — the owner of SpaceX, the world's most successful rocket launcher — seized on the failure to prevail over state-owned China Great Wall Industry Corp. (CGWIC) as Jakarta's company of choice for putting satellites into space.