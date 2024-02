German automaker Volkswagen said Wednesday it was discussing the future of its activities in China's troubled Xinjiang province, following fresh allegations of human rights abuses.

The Handelsblatt financial daily reported that forced labor may have been used to build a test track in Turpan, Xinjiang in 2019.

VW said it had seen no evidence of human rights violations in connection with the project but that it would investigate any new information that came to the light.