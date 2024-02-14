The yen weakened past ¥150 per dollar for the first time since November, breaching a key level that has previously prompted pushback from Japanese authorities, after a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading reduced the appeal of Japanese assets.

The Japanese currency trimmed Tuesday’s 1% plunge, which was part of a broader slide in Group of 10 (G10) currencies against the dollar buoyed by speculation the inflation report will force the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates at two-decade highs for several more months. Japan’s top currency chief Masato Kanda warned that recent movements in the currency market have been rapid, and authorities stand ready to take steps in the market if needed.

Kanda’s remarks followed Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, who said on Friday that Japan will continue to closely monitor the yen. It’s sunk over 23% over the past two years, more than any major currency tracked by Bloomberg.

The yen — which fell to as low as ¥150.89 on Tuesday — has come under renewed pressure after Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Shinichi Uchida said last week that it’s hard to see the bank raising its policy rate continuously and rapidly. Uchida also said that financial conditions will remain accommodative — a view expressed also by Gov. Kazuo Ueda — even after the BOJ ends its negative-rate policy, given the current outlook for the economy and inflation.

"Concerns are growing about verbal intervention from the Japanese authorities and market players would need to assess the intensity of the warning from here,” said Keiichi Iguchi, a senior strategist at Resona Holdings. "Some nervousness will prevail among investors due to intervention concerns.”

The yen has tumbled more than 6% versus the dollar so far in 2024, the biggest loser among G10 currencies. It has fallen 3.5% versus the euro, also the worst performance among developed-nation peers. The yen is little changed at ¥150.77 per dollar as of 8:27 a.m. in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Japanese authorities stepped into the foreign-exchange market in September and October of 2022, in their first efforts to prop up the currency since 1998, and spent around ¥9 trillion ($60 billion).

"The market’s really geared up for yen bullishness on expectations of the Bank of Japan exiting its negative interest rate policy, but they’re not gonna be in a hurry to do it and they’re not going to rush into a prolonged normalization cycle,” said Tom Nakamura, a portfolio manager at AGF Investments, adding that expectations for yen strength based on actions by the country’s central bank should start to unwound.